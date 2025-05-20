Grant Coteau under boil advisory due to water line issue

ST. LANDRY PARISH — A boil advisory has been issued for the Grant Coteau area due to a water line issue, according to Mayor Patrick Richard. The advisory is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

Mayor Richard says crews are working to address the issue, but out of an abundance of caution, residents are being asked to boil all water for at least one full minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation.

There is currently no estimated timeline for when the advisory will be lifted. City officials say updates will be shared as more information becomes available.

Residents are encouraged to monitor official city channels and follow all public health guidance during the advisory.

REMINDER: DURING A BOIL ADVISORY