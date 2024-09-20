Watch Now
Grand Prairie Elementary on lockdown; 10-year-old in custody

Grand Prairie Elementary in St. Landry Parish is on lockdown Friday morning after a threat was made against the school on social media.

A spokesman for the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies have detained a 10-year-old; the child did not have a gun or any other means of carrying out the threat, he said.

Resource officers and deputies are on the scene now, and are working to determine if any other children were involved. It is described as a threat, and "not an active incident," the spokesman said.

The investigation is in its very early stages, he said.

