Grand opening planned for Pickleball courts

The City of Opelousas will host the grand opening of its new pickleball courts on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at South City Park. The courts are located next to the beach volleyball court.

The public is invited to attend.

The new courts are part of continued efforts to improve South City Park and expand recreational opportunities for residents of all ages. Additions such as this help improve quality of life in Opelousas by providing greater access and opportunity for citizens to enjoy safe, healthy, and family-friendly activities, a release states.

"The City of Opelousas extends its sincere appreciation to Louisiana Healthcare Connections for funding this project and for investing in the health and well-being of the Opelousas community," the release states. "The City also acknowledges State Representative Dustin Miller for his work in helping build the partnership between the City of Opelousas and Louisiana Healthcare Connections. His commitment to healthcare, prevention, and community wellness helped bring together key partners to support a project that will benefit students, families, and residents throughout Opelousas."

“This is a great example of what can happen when partners come together around a shared vision for community improvement,” said Mayor Julius Alsandor. “These pickleball courts are more than a recreational addition to South City Park. They represent access, opportunity, wellness, and quality of life for our citizens. We are grateful to Louisiana Healthcare Connections, Representative Dustin Miller, Opelousas Tourism, Principal Stephanie Senegal, and everyone who helped make this project possible.”

The following statement was provided by Louisiana Healthcare Connections regarding its support of the project:

“This project has been in collaboration with Representative Dustin Miller, Mayor Julius Alsandor, the Opelousas Tourism Department, Principal Stephanie Senegal, and Louisiana Healthcare Connections. While part of the larger improvement for South City Park, our backing hopes to provide a unique opportunity for the community. These new pickleball courts are more than recreational amenities- they are investments in prevention and long- term community health. At Louisiana Healthcare Connections we believe healthcare extends far beyond the clinic or the doctor. Recreational activity and community are two things that can drastically improve one's physical and mental health. Louisiana Healthcare Connectionsremains committed to initiatives the improve quality of life and remove the barriers to good health. We chose to partner with Creswell Middle school because we know that healthy habits begin early, and having safe spaces for children to play and stay active can make a lasting difference. We hope these students are encouraged to continue to use the park and get their families involved as well. Projects like South City Park help create environments where children and community can build confidence, friendships, teamwork skills, and healthy routines. This park represents the power of collaboration between community leaders, educators, local partners, and healthcare organizations. Louisiana Healthcare Connections is proud to invest $150,000 into a project that will serve students, families, schools, and the broader Opelousas community.”