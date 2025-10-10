Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Grand jury hands up murder, rape indictments

St. Landry Parish Courthouse
KATC Photo
St. Landry Parish Courthouse
Posted

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments in two cases this week.

The grand jury indicted Jared Eugene Wells, 23, on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2025 shooting death of David Joachin of Port Barre. That shooting happened on Jennings Road. If convicted Wells faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The grand jury also indicted Felton Leday, 74, of Opelousas, on three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery. That investigation began after three victims made complaints about alleged acts by Leday over a period of several years. At the time, all the victims were younger than 10 years old, prosecutors say. If convicted, Leday faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Both men are set for arraignment next month.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.