Grand jury hands up murder, rape indictments

A St. Landry Parish grand jury handed up indictments in two cases this week.

The grand jury indicted Jared Eugene Wells, 23, on one count of second-degree murder in connection with the June 2025 shooting death of David Joachin of Port Barre. That shooting happened on Jennings Road. If convicted Wells faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

The grand jury also indicted Felton Leday, 74, of Opelousas, on three counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery. That investigation began after three victims made complaints about alleged acts by Leday over a period of several years. At the time, all the victims were younger than 10 years old, prosecutors say. If convicted, Leday faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Both men are set for arraignment next month.

