The Town of Grand Coteau is attempting to locate two pieces of heavy equipment belonging to the town.

A 2005 John Deere back-hoe, yellow in color bearing serial number LV0110T412271 and a 2005 Ford Tractor, serial number unknown, are missing.

Officials say it is believed to be in the Northern part of St. Landry Parish.

Here are pictures of similar equipment:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grand Coteau Police department at 337-662-3972.