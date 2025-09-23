Grand Coteau Sacred Heart schools welcome prospective families

The Academy of the Sacred Heart and Berchmans Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau will host an Admissions Open House for prospective families on Sunday, October 5, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The event offers families an opportunity to experience the spirit, mission, and community that make Sacred Heart education distinctive. Families will meet with dedicated faculty and students, tour the historic campus, and learn about the schools' traditions of academic excellence, faith formation, and leadership development.

Parents are encouraged to register at www.ash1821.org/admissions and www.berchmansacademy.org/admissions.