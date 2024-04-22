Grand Coteau Fire Department to install free smoke detectors

The Grand Coteau Fire Department is bringing “Sound the Alarm” campaign to Grand Coteau on Saturday, May 4th.

The program provides free smoke alarms residents without working smoke detectors.

Grand Coteau firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will hit the Grand Coteau streets installing free smoke detectors.

“Over one third of all home fire deaths occur in homes without working smoke alarms.” Says Grand Coteau Fire Chief Riley Grisham. “Our goal is for all of the homes in Grand Coteau to have working smoke alarms.”

Grand Coteau firefighters and Red Cross volunteers will be providing and installing smoke alarms on Saturday, May 4th from 9am to 12pm while supplies last.

Residents can also schedule with GCFD for a free smoke alarm and installation now by going to their website at www.grandcoteaufire.org

