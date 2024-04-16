Gov. Landry signs emergency declaration

Governor Jeff Landry has signed an emergency declaration for last week's severe weather. The declaration authorizes the use of state resources to assist in the recovery process in each of the affected parishes.

Storms and tornadoes tore through the state on April 10, leaving thousands without power and some with nowhere to go after their homes were destroyed. In the Acadiana area, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in St. Landry Parish.

The state will provide debris removal assistance in the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, St. Landry, and St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of Slidell).

The state will provide shelter assistance in the following parish: St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of Slidell).

The state will provide emergency protective measures in the following parishes: Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, St. Landry, and St. Tammany (within the jurisdiction of the City of Slidell).

