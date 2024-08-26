Going to St. Landry's football jamboree? Here's what you need to know

Heading to the St. Landry Parish Football Jamboree? Check out the details below.

As you prepare to attend the SLP Football Jamboree on Friday, August 30, please take note of the following stadium details:

Entry Procedures

Single Point of Entry: All visitors will enter through one designated entrance. Security Screening: Weapon detectors will be located at the entrance. Everyone must pass through these detectors for entry.





Bag Policy

Clear Bag Policy: Only clear bags are allowed. Please ensure your bag complies with this policy to facilitate quick entry.



Prohibited Items

No Smoking or Vaping: Smoking, vaping, and the use of e-cigarettes are not permitted inside or around the stadium.



Concessions

Payment Options: Concessions will accept cash only. Food Offerings: Enjoy a variety of food, including BBQ burgers, hot links, frito pies, chips, candy, pickles, popcorn, bottled water, Powerade, and other bottled drinks.



Ticket Information

Ticket Prices: Tickets are available for $10 at the gate. Payment options include cash, credit, or debit cards (card fees may apply).



Jamboree Details:

Date: Friday, August 30, 2024

Location: Donald Gardner Stadium

Time: 6:00 PM

Entry Fee: $10

