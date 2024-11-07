Genevieve wins her second battle with cancer

In a thrilling match last week, head coach Jimmy Zachery led the Opelousas Tigers to the district title with a victory over Breaux Bridge.

However, for Jimmy and his family, this win on the football field was overshadowed by an even more significant battle off the field.

Jimmy’s mother, Genevieve Zachery, has been waging her own fight—a fight against cancer that dates back to her initial diagnosis of colon cancer in 1999. This year, her journey took another unexpected turn. In July, Genevieve began feeling unwell and, hoping it wasn’t a repeat of her previous diagnosis, sought medical advice. Unfortunately, her fears became a reality.

"They told me that I had fluid in my stomach," Genevieve shared. "But the doctors decided to run extra tests, and they told me that I had Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma in my right side."

This second diagnosis came as a heavy blow. Facing cancer again was daunting, but this time, she also had to grapple with the emotional toll of hair loss due to the treatment.

“She was losing her hair and didn’t want to go anywhere,” Jimmy said, reflecting on how much more visibly challenging this battle had become. "This time, she seemed sicker because of the treatments."

Genevieve’s treatments took a toll not only on her physical health but on her family relationships as well. The aggressive treatments left her fatigued, and her low white blood cell count meant that family members couldn’t visit her often. Even her children had to take turns visiting to limit her exposure to potential infections.

“Because my white blood cells were low, I could hardly have anyone come to visit me, said Genevieve.

"My kids had to switch out," she adds, her voice filled with a mix of gratitude and sorrow.

After months of grueling treatments, a breakthrough came on October 30. Genevine’s body began responding positively to treatment, and her health improved significantly—a moment filled with relief and joy.

“I went to crying before I walked out,” Genevine said tearfully. "My body came back to itself like it once was."