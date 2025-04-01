Free seminar on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) certification offered

Small business owners in St. Landry Parish and surrounding areas will have an opportunity to gain critical insights on Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification at the upcoming St. Landry Parish DBE Seminar.

The event, presented by The W Consulting Group and co-hosted by Opelousas Downtown Development District and Maven Consulting, will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. Landry Economic Development from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM.

This free seminar is designed to educate and empower local businesses on how to become DBE-certified and leverage certification for state, federal, and local contracting opportunities.

Event Details

Location: St. Landry Economic Development

Address: 5367 Interstate 49 South Service Rd., Opelousas, LA

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

Empowering Small Businesses with Certification & Growth Strategies

DBE certification is a powerful tool for minority-owned, women-owned, and disadvantaged small businesses looking to grow and compete for lucrative contracts. During the seminar, industry experts will guide attendees through:

● The DBE Certification Process – Understanding eligibility requirements and the steps to becoming certified.

● Business Growth Strategies – Insights on securing funding, scaling operations, and maintaining compliance.

● State, Federal, and Local Contracting Opportunities – How to successfully bid on contracts and gain a competitive edge.

Who Should Attend?

This seminar is open to all small business owners, regardless of industry. Whether you operate in construction, trucking, professional services, catering, or consulting, DBE certification can help position your business for long-term success and financial growth.

Government agencies allocate a percentage of their contracts specifically for DBE-certified businesses, providing a unique opportunity for local entrepreneurs to expand their reach and secure larger projects.

Seats are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Here's the link.