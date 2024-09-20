Four people, including victim's son, arrested in 2020 slaying - one still wanted

Back in September 2020, St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies called to a house on McClelland Road found the body of Joseph Vallian, 66, who died under violent circumstances.

This week, they're reporting that four people have been arrested - including his own son - and another is still wanted in connection with his slaying.

Leeland Bryce Valliere, 33, spells his last name differently but is Vallian's son, deputies say. He was booked on a warrant accusing him of second-degree murder.

Also booked on second-degree murder warrants were Rasheed Omar Zachary, 31, of Opelousas; Dennis Patrick Guillory, Jr., 35, of Church Point; and Lester Ray Johnson, 32, of Opelousas.

One man still is wanted on a second-degree murder warrant: Desmond Demond Richard, 33, whose last known address was Martha Street in Opelousas.

The case was solved due to the efforts of Det. Sgt. Calvin Tidwell, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. There was a "vast amount of evidence" to be processed and evaluated, he said.

Tidwell solved the case "through the relentless pursuit of witnesses, additional evidence and intense interviews of numerous individuals, grand jury indictments through the St. Landry Parish District Attorney’s Office were obtained. These individuals are charged in a most heinous act that so seriously impacted the community and family," Guidroz said.

Anyone with additional information about this this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.