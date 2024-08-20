Former St. Landry Parish animal control officer arrested

A former St. Landry Parish animal control officer has been arrested.

Byron Boles, 23, was booked with seven counts malfeasance in office and seven counts of access device fraud, records show.

A release from St. Landry Parish Government states that Boles was booked after an investigation was conducted into unexplained charges on the parish's fleet gas cards.

The investigation revealed that Boles allegedly used the fleet gas cards to put gas in vehicles not belonging to SLPG, leading to significant unexplained expenses.

"We will not tolerate any misconduct by our employees, regardless of their position. Misuse of public resources is a serious offense, and those responsible will be held accountable. If any employee violates the trust placed in them by this community, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, even if it means prosecuting our own," said St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be released as they become available, the release states.