Former sheriff's deputy convicted on theft, malfeasance charges

A former St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputy has been convicted of several felonies.

According to a release from District Attorney Chad Pitre, Eliot Betrand was convicted following a three-day jury trial.

Bertrand was arrested and terminated in 2022, accused of using his position as a sheriff's office diver for personal gain. A few weeks later, he was booked on more charges, this time accused of using sheriff's office funds to buy a horse trailer and remodel it - for his personal use.

At the time of his arrest, Bertrand held the rank of Major and was in charge of fleet operations and search & rescue.

The jury found Bertrand guilty of malfeasance in office, attempted malfeasance in office, theft $1,000 to $5,000 and theft $5,000 to $25,000.

The District Attorney’s office presented evidence establishing that Bertrand used his supervisory position to improperly receive a personal payment for dive services and for selling several loads of scrap metal belonging to the sheriff’s department for his personal gain. The evidence also established that Bertrand used his position to illegally purchase equipment and supplies through the Sheriff Department’s purchase order system to enhance and remodel his own personal property, the release states.

He faces up to five years on the lesser theft charge, up to 10 years on the greater theft charge, five years on the malfeasance charge and 2.5 years on the attempted malfeasance charge.

His sentencing is set for September 11.