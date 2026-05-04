Former LPSS employee booked with child sex abuse charges

On Monday, Bufford Ledoux turned himself in to St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies, and he was booked on child sex abuse charges.

The warrant accused him of two counts indecent behavior with juveniles and 10 counts child sex abuse materials, according to the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Ledoux, 40, has a LinkedIn page that states he's a "network specialist" for the Lafayette Parish School System. We reached out to LPSS, and they told us he hasn't worked there since February - when he resigned.

We've asked the sheriff's office for more information about the circumstances of the charges he was booked with, and we'll update this story as soon as we can.