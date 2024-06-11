Former Grand Coteau Police Chief pleads guilty; sentenced to probation

Former Grand Coteau Police Chief Jeffrey Guilbeau pleaded guilty to three felonies in court today.

Guilbeau pleaded guilty to two counts of malfeasance in office and one count obstruction of justice, according to the St. Landry Parish District Attorney's Office. He accepted responsibility for what he did, a spokesperson for the DA's office said.

He was sentenced to two years in prison; that sentence was suspended and he was placed on one year of active supervised probation. During that year, he will continue with counseling he has been receiving; he already has undergone a psychological evaluation.

Guilbeau resigned last year after he was arrested. As a convicted felon, he won't be working in law enforcement again, according to the DA's office.

Last summer, Guilbeau was arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies after receiving tips via Crime Stoppers about a person who was using and dealing drugs with him.

Narcotics detectives did surveillance on the location that the tipsters gave, and saw Guilbeau arrive there in a marked police unit, deputies said at the time. The detectives went to the house and talked to Guilbeau and the woman, and then Guilbeau was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning; where he allegedly confessed. Deputies booked him on eight charges, but he was formally charged with only four. He pleaded guilty to three of those today. The fourth charge was dismissed.