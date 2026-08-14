Former Grand Coteau Chief, current officer, booked with malfeasance

Former Grand Coteau Police Chief Michael Buck, now an officer with the department, has been booked with malfeasance in office.

Buck, 69, was booked by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. We reached out to them for more information but haven't heard back.

Here's a statement from the police department:

The Grand Coteau Police Department is aware of the recent arrest of Officer Michael Buck by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Brad Randell has no comment at this time, as this remains an active investigation.

Please direct all media inquiries and further questions to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office.

Buck served as acting chief after the previous chief pleaded guilty to felonies. In June 2024, Jeffrey Guilbeau pleaded guilty to two counts of malfeasance in office and one count obstruction of justice.

In January 2025, Buck told us he was going to step back from chief duties to be an officer only. See that story here.

Most recently, he was identified as the department's assistance chief. Here's an April 2026 story he's mentioned in: https://www.katc.com/st-landry-parish/grand-coteau-officials-question-lace-program-funding-contract-status