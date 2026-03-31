Former Church Point Mayor Roger Boudreaux Dies

ACADIAN PARISH — Former Church Point Mayor Roger Boudreaux, who led the town for 16 years and remained a devoted supporter of the community, has died, town officials announced.

In a social media post, the Town of Church Point said Boudreaux was remembered as a man who loved his town and its people, dedicating his life to public service and civic engagement. Even after leaving office, he continued to make an impact through his involvement in local organizations.

Boudreaux was active in the Bears Booster Club for more than 30 years, a founder and member of Cajun Woodstock for 22 years, and served as Marketing Director of the Filipino Community. He also enjoyed following the sports activities of his descendants and supporting local schools.

Town officials expressed condolences, noting Boudreaux’s energy, leadership, and unwavering devotion to Church Point. “His life, service, and love for this town will not be forgotten,” they said.

He is survived by his wife, Seina Campos Boudreaux; his children Stephanie Aguillard, Nathan Boudreaux and Blake Boudreaux.

