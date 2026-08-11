Former chief who pleaded guilty to civil rights violation qualifies to run again

Sunset's former chief of police has qualified to run for the office again, records show.

That's not so unusual - but that chief pleaded guilty to a federal civil rights violation and resigned last year. One of the requirements of his plea agreement with federal prosecutors was that he would not seek employment in any law enforcement capacity while he was on supervised release - which lasts until 2030.

Luis "Louie" Padilla pleaded guilty to deprivation of civil rights under color of law in March 2025 following an incident that occurred in Sunset while he was chief of police. To read our stories about it, click here and here.

We reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana, which prosecuted the case.

Here's what they sent us:

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Louisiana can confirm that it would be a violation of Padilla’s plea agreement if he ran for office at this time. It is this Office’s understanding that he has withdrawn his name.

For a candidate to withdraw from an election, they must send a letter stating that to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. We reached out to them, and they said they did not have a letter from Padilla.

We also checked with the St. Landry Parish Clerk of Court and they provided us with a "Notice of Withdrawal" they received from Padilla. It's signed by him and notarized by attorney Elbert Lee Guillory.

Here's what it says:

"I, Louis E. Padilla, have qualified to run for Sunset Chief of Police. I am withdrawing from this election for personal reasons although I remain fully committed to the good people of Sunset and to the principals of sound law enforcement."

A candidate can't withdraw by sending anything to a parish clerk of court; the withdrawal paperwork must be submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State's Office. We double-checked with the SOS office before posting this story; they told us they don't have anything from him yet.

We tried reaching out to Padilla but could not reach him via telephone or at his home.