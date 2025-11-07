Food Collection to Support Families Impacted by SNAP Benefit Crisis

ST. LANDRY PARISH – St. Landry Parish Government will host a Food Collection on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the St. Landry Parish Ag Arena to support families impacted by the ongoing SNAP benefit crisis.

Residents, businesses, and organizations are encouraged to participate by donating non-perishable food items to help local families facing hardship.

“So many families in our parish are struggling right now because of the reduction in SNAP benefits. This food drive is a way for us to come together and make sure no one in St. Landry Parish goes hungry," said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

The collection site will be open throughout the day at:

St. Landry Parish Ag Arena

1939 W. Landry Street

Opelousas, LA 70570

SLPG staff will be on-site to assist with drop-offs and ensure a smooth collection process.

All donations will go directly to parish residents in need. Details regarding the disbursement of collected food items will be announced soon, officials say.