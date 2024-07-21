UPDATE: Roads clear in Eunice after high water alert

EUNICE, La. — UPDATE: Roads in Eunice are now clear following a flood warning Sunday, according to Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef.

Due to high water, Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef is asking motorists to avoid certain roadways.

Highway 190 from St. Mary to MLK Drive on the east side of Eunice is flooded, according to Chief LeBouef.

Drivers are also asked to avoid N CC Duson near Magnolia and South CC Duson near the Eunice City Hall complex.

"Please do not attempt to drive through it," said LeBouef. "We have numerous vehicles that are stalled in that area. Please use an alternate route. We are trying to get barricades set up at this time."