First Sunset Jubilee Concert set for this weekend

The Bethlehem Baptist Church of Sunset is planning their first Sunset Jubilee Concert on October 25.

Organizers say they plan to hold the event annually from now on.

The concert begins at 4:30 p.m. at the church on Martin Luther King Drive in Sunset, and all proceeds will benefit the Breast Cancer Awareness Program. It's an open door program, and the MC will be Minister Alton Celestine.

Scheduled to perform are:

The Melodies of Praise from Kenner

Followers of Christ from Opelousas

New Pilgrim Baptist Church from Palmetto

Praise Dances by Sister Marquisha Stevens

The Chosen Ones of Elton

The Sensational Soul Searchers of Baton Rouge

Here's a flyer: