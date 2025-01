ST. LANDRY PARISH — Neighbors in Lawtell may notice changes in their water Thursday as crews flush fire hydrants along Acadiana Road. Officials say the process, which helps improve water quality and pressure, is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

The water remains safe to use, but residents may see discoloration during the flushing. Officials recommend running taps until the water clears. Some areas may also experience brief drops in pressure.