FEMA updates hours for disaster centers

A new Disaster Recovery Center has opened in Avoyelles Parish and the Disaster Recovery Center in St. Tammany Parish has extended its hours through Saturday, July 18 to further help Louisianians continue their recovery from Tropical Storm Arthur that occurred June 17-18.

Residents and business owners in Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne parishes can visit the newly opened center in Plaucheville or one of the three other Disaster Recovery Centers to get in-person help applying for federal assistance, learn about available resources and get their questions answered. Recovery specialists from the state of Louisiana, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be available to meet with visitors – no appointment is needed.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to Louisiana businesses, private nonprofit (PNP) organizations, homeowners and renters. To apply online, visit sba.gov/disaster. For more information, call 800-659-2955.

The centers are located at:

Plaucheville Community Center

245 LA Hwy. 1181

Plaucheville, LA 71362

Dates: July 16 - July 18

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Town of Washington Community Center

536 Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Washington, LA 70589

Dates: July 16 - July 18

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Towers Administration Building

520 Old Spanish Trl., Suite 2F

Slidell, LA 70458

Dates: July 16 – July 18

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Terrebonne Parish Main Library

151 Library Dr.

Houma, LA 70360

Dates: Monday – Saturday

Hours: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Centers are equipped with assistive technology. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

You do not have to visit a center to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is by going online at disasterassistance.gov/ [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] .

If you need more information or additional help:



Download the FEMA App [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] to complete your application and find other resources.

[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] to complete your application and find other resources. Call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 1 a.m. Central time for assistance in multiple languages.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find one in your area, click here [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube. [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]