FEMA information for survivors with disabilities

FEMA offers this information for survivors who have disabilities:

FEMA disaster assistance can pay for accessibility improvements to your home if you or a member of your household has a disability. Eligible applicants may request certain items if your home was damaged by Tropical Storm Arthur on June 17-18.

Four parishes were designated for FEMA assistance: Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany and Terrebonne. Below are answers to your frequently asked questions.

What types of physical accessibility items can FEMA pay for?



FEMA may pay up to the full cost of an exterior ramp, grab bars or a paved path of travel from your vehicle to your home when needed by you or a member of your household.

The accessibility item must be necessary to make the home safe and functional and meet the accessibility need.

The item must not be covered by insurance or provided by another source.

What are the eligibility requirements?



For homeowners and renters whose homes were damaged, FEMA may pay for accessibility items in the following cases:

You need a damaged accessibility item repaired or replaced.

You need a new accessibility item, even though you didn’t have the item before the disaster.

You were disabled by the disaster and need an accessibility item as a result.

My home was damaged, and I already had accessibility items. How can I get help?



Keep repair receipts and document or photograph the damage, whenever possible. After you apply for FEMA disaster assistance, a FEMA inspector will contact you to see the damage to your home. The inspector will record the damage to your accessibility items. If you are eligible, you will receive money for those items.

My home was damaged, but I didn’t have accessibility items. How can I get help?



An inspector will visit your home to see the damage. You should also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to request more information on accessibility improvements.

You will need to provide receipts or estimates for accessibility items that need to be built or installed.

You will also need a signed statement from your medical provider explaining your need for the items.

My home wasn’t damaged, but the disaster caused a disability. How can I get help?



Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 for more information.

You will need to provide receipts or estimates for accessibility items that need to be built or installed.

You will need a signed statement from your medical provider explaining your need for the items.

How do I apply for FEMA assistance?



The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. You may also use the FEMA mobile app [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]. Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Lines are open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CT daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service. Helpline specialists speak many languages. Press 2 for Spanish.

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center to receive in-person assistance. To find one close to you, use your ZIP code to search FEMA.gov/DRC [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].

For an accessible video on how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net].