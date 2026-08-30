Family dog missing after car crashes into Eunice barber shop

EUNICE, La. — A car crashed into Standford's Barbershop around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Eunice Police Department.

The shop, described as a community staple for the last 35 years, was damaged in the incident.

KATC Photo

The driver of the vehicle that lost control got out and ran from the scene. According to EPD, a caller said they saw a Black man with a muscular build walk into a residence around 9 p.m. before leaving again. They described him as wearing white shorts and covered in blood. Police are searching for the man.

Anyone with information about the crash or the whereabouts of the driver should contact Eunice Police Department.

According to the Standford family, their dog was inside the shop at the time of the crash. Now, he is missing. They believe he ran away from the scene. He is a 13-year-old military service dog named Chance. If you spot him, call Robin Guidry at 337-550-5445.