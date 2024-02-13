Family, deputies looking for missing teen

Family members and St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a 17-year-old girl who is missing.

Calli Roberts was last seen near Zick Miller Road in Sunset on Sunday, February 10. She is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, about 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She may have altered her hair color, family says.

Roberts has a tattoo on her left clavicle of a coin with wings. She may have been wearing an oversized t-shirt, a hoodie and cream-colored lace up tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-290-0566.