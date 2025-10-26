Eunice woman injured in train crash

EUNICE, La. — A local woman was taken to the hospital after a train collided with her vehicle Sunday morning in Eunice.

According to Eunice Police Department, the woman was driving south on North 12th Street as the train was headed east on the tracks. For unknown reasons, she failed to stop and yield to the train before crossing the tracks, causing the train to run into the passenger side of the vehicle. The crash happened at the tracks on North Twelfth Street, but the train was unable to stop until it and the woman's vehicle reached North Eighth Street.

The driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Police were called to the scene just before 9 a.m. EMS also responded to render medical attention to the vehicle's driver, and she was eventually transported to a Lafayette hospital for further evaluation and treatment. According to EPD, the driver's condition was listed as critical but stable.

The investigation in the crash is ongoing.