Eunice woman arrested for attempted murder, arson after house fire endangers 2 Juveniles

A State Fire Marshal (SFM) investigation has led to the arrest of a Eunice woman in connection with a house fire that endangered two juveniles, injuring one of them.

Falice Anissa Oglesby, 47, was arrested on September 12, 2025, and faces multiple charges, including two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder, two counts of Cruelty to Juveniles, and one count each of Aggravated Arson, Injury by Arson, and Obstruction of Justice, according to a spokesperson for SFM.

The Eunice Fire Department responded shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, May 5, 2025, to a residential fire in the 700 block of South East Street in Eunice. At the time of the fire, two juveniles were inside the home.

Upon request for investigative assistance, SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and subsequently identified Oglesby as the suspect. Deputies also found that the residence lacked working smoke alarms.

DPS Principal Assistant, Chief Bryan J Adams, urges all Louisiana residents to protect their homes by ensuring working smoke alarms are installed. The Department’s Operation Save-A-Life program offers free smoke alarms and installation assistance for those in need.