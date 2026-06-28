Eunice police searching for armed robbery suspect

EUNICE, La. — Eunice police are searching for an unidentified suspect in an armed robbery at a Sonic Drive-In, who stole approximately $300.

Eunice Police Department was called to the Sonic on West Laurel Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Sunday just after the robbery occurred. The suspect had already left the scene.

Investigators determined the unidentified person entered the business wearing all black clothing, Avia shoes and a black face mask and was carrying a handgun, pictured below.

Eunice Police Department

The suspect is said to have demanded an employee hand over money from both the cash register and business safe, which totaled around $300 cash.

The person then left in a dark colored SUV, pictured below.

Eunice Police Department Screenshot

This is an active investigation, but EPD said arrests are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Eunice Police Department at (337) 457-2626. Information provided by the public may assist investigators in identifying and apprehending the individual responsible.

All callers may remain anonymous.