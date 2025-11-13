Eunice Players' Theater puts on 'The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular'

EUNICE, La. — It's Christmas Time in St. Landry Parish, where the Eunice Players' Theater is putting on its final show of its 55th season: 'The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.'

This play of mystery and comedy follows a group of women as they work to track down who stole baby Jesus from the nativity scene.

"It's about, as one of the characters will say, people. It's about people and to be able to celebrate that and, kind of, give you a heartwarming start to your holiday season," said Jimmy Broussard, director of 'The Charitable Sisterhood Christmas Spectacular.' "We did it early. I know it's before Thanksgiving, but we believe it'll be something that people will have that holiday spirit all the way through until the new year."

The show's first run is Nov. 13 with several other dates through the month: Nov. 19, 20, 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online here, over the phone at 337-888-9902, or you can purchase them at the door.