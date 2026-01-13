Eunice man wanted for attempted kidnapping after trying to lure 4-year-old son

Eunice, LA - A 37-year-old Eunice man is wanted on charges of attempted kidnapping after police say he tried to lure his 4-year-old son to his vehicle while wearing a camouflage ski mask.

Jacolby Ray Nunez fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle during a high-speed chase that reached speeds over 100 mph, according to the Eunice Police Department. He remains at large.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Rose Street at approximately 4 p.m. Sunday regarding an attempted kidnapping. The suspect had left the area before officers arrived, but witnesses provided a vehicle description.

Officers learned that Nunez drove up to the residence wearing a camouflage ski mask and attempted to lure his 4-year-old son to the vehicle. The child's mother has full custody, and Nunez is prohibited from having any contact with the mother or child.

A sibling of the 4-year-old alerted the mother to what was happening. Nunez subsequently left the residence without the child.

Officers located Nunez and his vehicle a short time later and attempted to stop him. He began fleeing eastward toward Opelousas, reaching speeds over 100 mph.

Nunez eventually abandoned the vehicle on the west side of Opelousas and fled on foot into a wooded area. Other law enforcement agencies responded to assist but were unsuccessful in locating and apprehending him.

The child was not injured in the incident.

Nunez was already wanted for failure to appear in 27th Judicial District Court on charges of felony domestic abuse child endangerment. He now faces additional charges of attempted kidnapping and aggravated flight from officers.

More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

