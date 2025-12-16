Eunice man dies in crash

Eunice – A local man died in a Monday afternoon crash, State Police say.

Troopers were called to La. 190 at Beck Miller Road around 4:30 p.m. They found that Glenn Thibodeaux, 65, had died at the scene.

Troopers say Thibodeaux was driving a pick-up truck west on the highway and an 18-wheeler rig was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, Thibodeaux's truck made a left turn onto Beck Miller, into the path of the rig. The rig hit the pick-up, troopers say.

Thibodeaux was not wearing a seat belt, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. The driver of the rig was wearing his seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, troopers say.

Standard toxicology samples were collected and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

"While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chances of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes," troopers say.