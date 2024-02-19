Watch Now
Eunice Fire Department installing free home smoke alarms

Posted at 1:04 PM, Feb 19, 2024
The Eunice Fire Department made the first home installation of smoke detectors Sunday after having received smoke alarms from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.

The State Fire Marshal's program, Operation Save A Life, aims to reduce the number of home fire deaths by distributing smoke alarms to the community at no cost.

"Please remember that we have more than enough available," reads a post from the department.

Follow the link here and fill out an application.

If you are unable to do so, call 337-457-6560 and ask for assistance and an appointment will be set up.

