Eunice crash leads to the death of a pedestrian

EUNICE, La. — A pedestrian died after a single-vehicle crash in Eunice on Friday evening.

Andre Phoenix, 47, of Eunice was walking in the left westbound lane of U.S. Highway 190, when a vehicle traveling in the lane struck him. Phoenix sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle was not suspected of impairment and voluntarily gave a breath sample, which revealed no alcohol impairment. The crash remains under investigation.