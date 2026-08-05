Eunice City Marshal’s Office hosts concealed carry class

The Eunice City Marshal’s Office is hosting a 1-day concealed carry permit or renewal training class on August 22, 2026. The location is 211 West Park Eunice, La. and begins at 7:30am.

The course is $80.00 for single and $60.00 for a spouse if attending together and includes online help with the LSP application, classroom, and the range qualification. The course is taught by the certified police trainers with 80 years of police, military, and civilian training.

The state law now allows all persons 18 years of age who can lawfully possess a firearm to conceal without a permit. However, all laws remain in effect as in the past. The benefits to having a permit are to carry out of state, lawsuit protection, carry in more places, and the knowledge and understanding of properly carrying and using a firearm.

"You can reserve your seat by calling 337-945-4286, if the line is busy, simply leave a message and you are in. You will receive a phone call to confirm and a reminder as the class nears. All proceeds go to local charities and the course is non-profit 501 3C. In the past donations have been made to the Shriners, Eye and Speech Foundations, Dyslexia Foundations, community health units, and youth charities, etc," a release states.

Here's a flyer: