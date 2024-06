EUNICE, La. — The Eunice City Marshal's Office is collecting fans for seniors aged 60 and older.

The Marshal's Office will also accept monetary donations in place of fans, authorities say.

All donations can be dropped off at the Eunice City Marshal's Office located at 300 South 2nd Street.

If you can't drop them off, you can call the office at 337-457-6580 and arrangements will be made to pick them up.

Businesses in the surrounding area are also encouraged to participate in the fan drive.