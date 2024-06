The Eunice City Marshal's Office is holding their Operation Cool Down Fan Drive.

They'll start distributing fans on June 24 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you or someone you know is 60 years old or older and need a fan, you can call the office at 337-457-6580. Must be able to provide a valid ID and fill out a form.

The office is still collecting fan donations and monetary donations to purchase fans, so if you want to help you can call the same number.

