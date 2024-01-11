Emergency shelter opens Monday in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — In response to the impending freeze forecast for next week, an emergency shelter will open at 3 pm Monday, January 15 in the Yambilee Building, St. Landry Parish Government announced today. The shelter will remain open through Wednesday afternoon.

The Yambilee Building, which is located at 1939 West Landry Street in Opelousas, will provide a safe and warm environment for residents who are seeking shelter from the cold temperatures that are expected in the coming days. Individuals are encouraged to bring blankets, pillows and snacks.

The shelter will be staffed with trained personnel to assist and accommodate those seeking shelter, officials say.

For more information, contact St. Landry Parish Government at (337) 948-3688.