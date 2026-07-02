Emergency insurance rule issued for Tropical Storm Arthur

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple has issued an emergency rule suspending certain statutes regarding insurance cancellations, terminations, non-renewals, non-reinstatements, premium payments, claim filings and related provisions regarding all insurance matters affecting Louisiana policyholders affected by Tropical Storm Arthur.

To read the rule, scroll down. The rule applies to people living in or who have property in Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Tammany or Terrebonne parishes.

“I issued Emergency Rule 50 to protect Louisianans whose lives have been disrupted by Tropical Storm Arthur,” Commissioner Temple said. “As floodwaters recede and affected policyholders shift their focus from the disaster to the recovery phase, now is the time to issue this rule and give them more time to pay premiums without risk of insurance cancellation or non-renewal.”

Emergency Rule 50 applies to all types of insurers as set forth in R.S. 22:48 and all kinds of insurance as set forth in R.S. 22:47, including, but not limited to, property and casualty, life, and annuity insurers; health maintenance, managed care, and preferred provider organizations as well as third-party administrators acting on their behalf; pharmacy benefit managers; and health insurance issuers. Emergency Rule 50 is effective as of June 18, 2026, and will remain in effect until July 22, 2026, unless terminated earlier by the Commissioner of Insurance.

"The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) hereby exercises the emergency provisions of the Administrative Procedure Act, R.S. 49:962, as further specified by R.S. 22:11, and pursuant to the authority granted by R.S. 22:1 et seq., adopts Emergency Rule 50 effective June 18, 2026. Emergency Rule 50 will remain in effect until July 22, 2026, unless terminated earlier by the Commissioner of Insurance. Emergency Rule 50 is issued to address the statewide emergency declared in the state of Louisiana due to the significant rainfall and devastation caused by Tropical Storm Arthur and its aftermath. Emergency Rule 50 applies to insureds who reside in or have insured property located in one of the following seven (7) parishes: Avoyelles, Lafourche, Pointe Coupee, St. Landry, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, and Rapides. Additionally, Emergency Rule 50 is issued pursuant to Executive Order Number JML 26-055, declared on June 18, 2026, and Executive Order Number JML 26-057, declared on June 23, 2026, by Governor Jeff Landry," a statement reads.

Here's the rule: