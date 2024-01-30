École Saint-Landry to transform historic Sunset High building into elementary school

SUNSET, La. — École Saint-Landry has announced the launch of its Brick & Boardwalk Campaign. This initiative will renovate the Sunset High School building and transform it into École Saint-Landry's upper elementary school.

“We’re so excited to finally be launching this campaign," says Lindsay Smythe, School Principal for École Saint-Landry. "Not only will this serve as a fundraiser for the $5.7 million dollar renovation, but it will allow us to save Sunset High, a building that served as a cornerstone in St. Landry Parish for so many years."

Smythe explains, "The facility is on the National Register of Historic Places, and we aim to preserve the architecture and design of the original building as much as possible.”

This initiative allows Sunset High Lion alumni to purchase a legacy brick or boardwalk plank to forever be a part of the school's history.

Current École Saint-Landry Lion families or supporters of the French language and culture in South Louisiana are also encouraged to purchase a brick or plank to show their support for the school and its efforts to provide education in the region's heritage language.

École Saint-Landry École Saint-Landry's upper elementary school render

Legacy Bricks:

Price: $75 per brick

Brick color is Regimental Red Full Range

Bricks will be etched in the font of Futura (upper/lower case).

Bricks can have up to three lines and up to 20 characters per line.

Click here to order online or click here to print an order form and mail in a check. Forms are available at École Saint-Landry and the Sunset Library.

Boardwalk Planks:

Price: $500. (There are only 100 planks available).

Boards contain a 40 character limit (including spacing). Emojis and special symbols/characters are not permitted on the boardwalk.

Click here to order online or click here to print an order form and mail in a check. Forms are available at École Saint-Landry and the Sunset Library.

The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2025.

To learn more about École St. Landry, go to ecolestlandry.org.