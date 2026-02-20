École Saint-Landry to host open house at new campus

École Saint-Landry will host a community open house on Saturday at the historic Sunset High School building as it prepares to begin a new chapter as a French immersion charter school.

The building, originally constructed in 1926, will serve middle school students in grades 5 and above starting next school year. French will be the primary language of instruction at the tuition-free charter school, according to Lindsay Smythe, Principal of École Saint-Landry.

"Our school opened about five years ago, but we were able to start the construction on this project about three and a half years ago, and finally we're done," said Smythe. "We want everybody in the community to come out, no matter who they are, Sunset High graduates, current school parents and students, or just somebody that just lives down the road and they're just curious to see what this building's all about."

The open house runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 223 Marie Street in Sunset. The come-and-go event allows visitors to tour classrooms, view recent renovations, and learn about the school's bilingual programs.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at a later date.