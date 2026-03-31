École Saint-Landry accepting fifth graders for accelerated program

École Saint-Landry is now accepting applications for the 2026–2027 school year, with limited seats remaining and enrollment operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

The tuition-free public charter school, which provides free transportation across St. Landry Parish, is one of only four full French immersion public schools in Louisiana. The school prepares students to become bilingual while maintaining strong academic performance, with students consistently scoring above state averages.

For the upcoming school year, École Saint-Landry will introduce an accelerated 5th grade Late Immersion program, the first of its kind in Louisiana. The program allows students with no prior French experience to enter immersion through an intensive model designed to rapidly build language proficiency while maintaining grade-level academics.

The program is designed for students with strong reading and math skills who are motivated, curious, and ready for a rigorous academic challenge.

For the 2026–2027 school year, students in grades 5 and above will attend classes at the newly rehabilitated historic Sunset High School campus, a landmark building being restored to serve a new generation of students.

Applications are open for Kindergarten through 2nd grade, as well as the new 5th grade entry point, with no prior French required. Fewer than a dozen seats remain in kindergarten and 1st grade, and 2nd grade has reached capacity with a waitlist. Entry into grades 3 and above in the traditional immersion track requires demonstrated French proficiency.

Families can apply or learn more at enroll.ecolestlandry.org