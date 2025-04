The Port Barre Police Department and Port Barre American Legion Post #334 are hosting their second annual Community Easter Egg Hunt on April 12.

This year, in addition to kids who live in the 70577 zip code, there also will be a senior citizens egg hunt for people ages 60 years and up who live in that zip.

There will be free chili dogs, prizes, games and of course the Easter Egg Hunt.

Here's more info: