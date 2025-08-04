Early voting underway for Opelousas election

Early voting started on Saturday for the August 16 election in the City of Opelousas.

So far, 186 people have cast their votes in the special election; it's the only one on the ballot in Louisiana.

Here's the only item on the ballot:

City of Opelousas

(Sales Tax Proposition)

Shall the City of Opelousas, Louisiana (the "City") be authorized to levy and collect a sales tax (the "Tax") at the rate of one percent (1%) beginning October 1, 2025 upon the sale at retail, the use, the lease or rental, the consumption and storage for use or consumption of tangible personal property, and sales of services in the City, all as defined in La. R.S. 47:301 to 47:317, said Tax to expire September 30, 2075, with collections from the Tax estimated to be $5,961,244.00 for the first year, and with the revenues derived therefrom to be dedicated for the following purposes: (i) constructing, improving, maintaining, and/or extending streets, sidewalks, bridges, and sewers and sewerage disposal works; (ii) constructing, acquiring, improving and maintaining waterworks facilities; (iii) acquiring, improving, or maintaining Police and Fire stations and facilities; (iv) purchasing and acquiring land, equipment and furnishings for any of the aforesaid public works and improvements; and (v) other lawful general or corporate purposes?

In preparation for the election, state officials encourage voters to remember:

● Early voting is Aug. 2 – 9 (excluding Sunday, Aug. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Early voting locations can be found at voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● The deadline to request an absentee ballot is August 12 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov] or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office.

● The deadline for a voter to return a voted absentee ballot to their parish’s Registrar of Voters [voterportal.sos.la.gov] Office is Aug. 15 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).

● Due to unpredictable mail delivery speeds, absentee voters utilizing the United States Postal Service are encouraged to allow additional time for their ballot to reach its destination.

● Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

● Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com [geauxvote.com] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

● Voters are encouraged to sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

● Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).

● Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov [sos.la.gov].

For more information, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at elections@sos.la.gov.

To report potential polling place accessibility issues, please email the Elections ADA Compliance Officer at ADA@sos.la.gov.

Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Election Integrity Division at 800-722-5305.