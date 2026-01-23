Donations sought to help with the cold

St. Landry Parish Government is currently accepting donations today, Friday, January 23 through tomorrow, Saturday, January 24, in preparation for the opening of the Warming Shelter this weekend due to forecasted cold weather.

The government also has set up a 24/7 Warming Shelter Hotline for individuals seeking information or assistance.

The Warming Shelter Hotline: 337-308-1250

Folks can use this number for all warming shelter–related inquiries.

For the donations, officials say they are seeking donations of the following items:



Hygiene products

Pillows

Socks and hats

Food, meals, drinks, and snacks

Towels

These donations will help ensure individuals seeking shelter have the essential items they need during this time.

For additional information, please contact St. Landry Parish Government at 337-948-3688.