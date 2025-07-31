Deputies searching for man accused of shooting wife in the head

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man they say shot his wife in the head.

Overton Roberts, 44, of Arnaudville, is wanted for attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and domestic abuse battery.

Deputies were called to a home on Pleasant Run Road just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, to investigate a woman shot in the head.

Deputies and Leonville Police found that Roberts, identified as the suspect, had left the scene in a white Chrysler 300 sedan. They say Roberts discarded the pistol he allegedly used to shoot his wife in the grass at the scene. He still should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies say.

“We believe Roberts to be on the run, and desperately ask the public for any assistance in his capture or his peaceful surrender. Our last information has the victim in intensive care and stable. We offer our prayers to the family and victim," said Sheriff Bobby Guidroz.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.