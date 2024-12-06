Deputies searching for escaped inmate

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who ran away from a prison trash detail Friday.

Richard Louis Deville, 34, of Eunice, was being held in the parish jail on drug charges. He was working with a trusty trash crew detail near Eunice Poultry on Laurel Street in Eunice, deputies say.

Deville was last seen wearing a neon yellow / green shirt with “SLPSO” on the back, and blue jeans with “SLPSO” in white letters down the front of one pants leg.

He is described as a 5’-11” black man who weighs 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of Deville, please call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477 or dial**TIPS on any mobile to device. All tips are anonymous.