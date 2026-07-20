D-SNAP approved for parishes affected by TS Arthur

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that people recovering from Tropical Storm Arthur may be eligible for food assistance through USDA’s Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Approximately 87,500 households in four Louisiana parishes, including Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany, and Terrebone, are estimated to be eligible for this relief to help with grocery expenses.

Through this program, which USDA makes available through states in the aftermath of disasters, people who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses.

Louisiana will operate its virtual and in-person D-SNAP applications July 27, 2026 through July 31, 2026. Eligibility is limited to specific geographical areas within four parishes, including Avoyelles, St. Landry, St. Tammany, and Terrebone. Louisiana will share additional information about D-SNAP application dates and locations through local media.

How to Apply for D-SNAP

To be eligible for D-SNAP, a household must either live or work in an identified disaster area, have been affected by the disaster, and meet certain D-SNAP eligibility criteria. Eligible households will receive one month of benefits – equal to the maximum monthly amount for a SNAP household of their size – that they can use to purchase groceries at SNAP-authorized stores or from select retailers online [fns.usda.gov] to meet their temporary food needs as they settle back home following the disaster. For more information about Louisiana SNAP, visit Louisiana’s Department of Health. [ldh.la.gov]

The D-SNAP announcement today is the latest in a host of USDA actions [fna.usda.gov] taken to help Louisiana residents cope with Tropical Storm Arthur and its aftermath, which also include:

· Approving a waiver to allow SNAP participants to buy hot foods and hot food products prepared for immediate consumption with their benefits at authorized SNAP retailers in the affected areas through August 13, 2026.

The timing of D-SNAP varies with the unique circumstances of each disaster but always begins after commercial channels of food distribution have been restored and families are able to purchase and prepare food at home. Before operating D-SNAP, a state must ensure that the proper public information, staffing, and resources are in place.

Although current SNAP households in the identified areas are not eligible for D-SNAP, they may request supplemental SNAP benefits to raise their allotment to the maximum amount for their household size for one month if they don’t already receive that amount.