Crime Stoppers: This man may be in your area for the holidays

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for tips that help locate a man accused of murder in the death of a seven-week-old baby.

Benjamin Philip Baquet, 30, was indicted last week on a second-degree murder charge in the baby's death, which doctors said was caused by "shaken baby syndrome."

His last known address was on Whispering Oaks Street in Lumberton, Texas, but he also has lived in Kountze, Texas, and in Ville Platte and Opelousas. He's described as a white man with brown hair and eyes, about 5 feet six inches tall and 160 pounds.

St. Landry Crime Stoppers has been working with Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas and has received "very reliable information" that Baquet may be in the Lake Charles area. They say he also may travel to the Lafayette and Opelousas area during the holidays and, possibly travel to Terrebonne Parish afterwards.

"We would like everyone to know that Crime Stoppers is attempting to locate him. As always, St. Landry Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $1,000 for information that will lead to his location and arrest," a release states.

Anyone with information on his location or any other crime is urged to call 948-TIPS or tip us online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com [stlandrycrimestoppers.com].

All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward. Download our free P3 app and “Say it Here” or dial **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile phone to submit your anonymous tip.